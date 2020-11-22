Things aren’t getting any better on the COVID-19 front in Alberta.

In fact, it continues to get worse by the day.

Provincial data posted on Sunday showed a 4th consecutive day of records for new cases in Alberta.

The latest update posted 1,584 new cases. Add that to Saturday’s case count and the total number of cases just this weekend is just under 3,000.

Cases in Alberta:

46,872 Total cases

Total cases 1,584 Cases on Nov. 21

Cases on Nov. 21 34,206 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 471 Deaths

12,195 Active cases*

Active cases* 319 In hospital

In hospital 60 In intensive care**