The Blood Tribe Police Service and EMS say they’ve responded to an alarming amount of overdoses in the past 24 hours, prompting an urgent warning about a highly concentrated batch of drugs being sold in the area.

Since Friday afternoon (Nov. 20), police say there have been 15 overdoses and one death reported. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, though it’s not believed to be suspicious.

Those living on the Blood Reserve are asked to check on their vulnerable loved ones. Free Narcan kits are also available at the Blood Tribe Detox Centre in Standoff.

Anyone with information about the import or sale of illicit drugs is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.