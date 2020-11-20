Alberta is seeing cases of COVID-19 continuing to set new records for all the wrong reason.

During Friday’s update, Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,155 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, eclipsing a previous record set the day before.

She says Alberta’s positivity rate is 6.5% with now 10,655 active cases. There are also 310 people in hospital as of Friday, 58 in ICU.

Dr. Hinshaw says there have also been 11 additional deaths since Thursday, two of those who died were in their 30’s. She notes the average age of people in hospital now in the province is getting younger.

“In the past week, we have more new cases than in any previous week to date,” Hinshaw said. “Contact tracers are working heroically to address the backlog, but with the current volume, they’re fighting an uphill battle. There are more people and cases out there that we don’t know about”.

Hinshaw is again encouraging all Albertans to abide by public health measures to try “and bend the curve”.

Meanwhile in AHS South Zone, the province reported an additional 94 cases in Friday’s update. Lethbridge had 20 of those along with 12 in Lethbridge County.