Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a blaze at a home in the 3300 Block of 29th Street South early Friday morning (Nov. 20).

A call came in to 911 about 5:30 am.

Fire crews from three stations responded with 20 firefighters, while a fourth station was later dispatched with four additional firefighters.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames on the side of the residence and into the attic roof structure. With use of aerial apparatus and ground lines, the fire was under control and extinguished within an hour.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.

(From City of Lethbridge)