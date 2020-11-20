Alberta Health Services has been working closely with Lethbridge School Division to support and manage the safety of the city’s public schools.

On Nov. 20, Lethbridge School Division received notice there is an outbreak at Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School. As a result, Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School is required to follow AHS direction and protocols.

The Alberta Government defines an outbreak as: If there are two or more confirmed cases in a school setting (staff/child) within a 14-day period (one incubation period) or two or more confirmed cases (staff/child) that are epidemiologically linked.

AHS has notified the Division that there are now two COVID-19 cases at Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School.At this time, based on advice from Alberta Education, Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School will remain open.

AHS has proceeded with defining close contacts of the three cases within the school context, and thoseindividuals will be contacted by the school via email.

Those individuals will be required to quarantine immediately.

(From Lethbridge Public School Division)