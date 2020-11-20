File photo. Construction work starting back in July 2020 on 3rd avenue south in Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

A portion of a roadway in downtown Lethbridge is reopening to traffic this weekend.

The initial phase of the 3rd Avenue South Reconstruction Project, between 4th and 8th Streets, is mostly complete – and ready to open back up to traffic starting on Saturday, November 21st.

However, the City says there are some changes to note:

Reduced travel lanes on 3 Avenue between 6 Street and 7 Street

Intersections will have temporary stop signs

New signals to be installed in the next month

Temporary streetlights will be installed, the new lights will be delivered and installed after Christmas

New raised parking areas to provide new parking options. Please note that these are not sidewalks

Temporary surfacing on some of the sidewalk, tree and landscaped areas. These are for carryover through the winter and will be completed in 2021

There is concrete work that will need to be completed in 2021 at the 6 Street and 7 Street intersections

There is only one lift of asphalt on the roadway. When completed, there will be a second lift added and the lip on the curb will no longer be present

When completed, 3rd Avenue South will boast Lethbridge’s first streetscaped design. Streetscaping brings together all of the elements that will give 3 Avenue character and make it functional like lighting, seating, paving materials and plants/trees.

Originating in the Public Realm and Transportation Study (PRATS) (2012), this project was approved by City Council in the current Capital Improvement Program with a total budget of just over $10 million.

(With files from City of Lethbridge)