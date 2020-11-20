A new seniors care home is being built in Lethbridge.

Construction is underway on St. Anne’s Haven, a new continuing care centre on the west side which will be home to 102 people needing supportive living and dementia care.

The Alberta government put up $10 million towards the overall $26 million Covenant Health project.

“This facility will benefit all of Lethbridge. St. Anne’s Haven will be a safe and welcoming home where seniors and people with disabilities can get the care they need. Thank you to Covenant Care for providing thoughtful, compassionate care to our community’s seniors, people with complex needs and their families,” Lethbridge-East UCP MLA Nathan Neudorf.

Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf says this facility, being built in the Garry Station neighbourhood, will feature a three-storey facility with natural light, visiting spaces, a chapel and outdoor patio and gardens.

Seniors will live in small home-like groupings of 17 suites, each with its own private entry, kitchen and dining area.

The facility is expected to open in spring 2022. It is named after St. Anne, the patron saint of grandparents.