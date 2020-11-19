Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Alberta with another daily record set.

The province reported 1,105 new cases on Thursday (data is from case counts from Wednesday, November 18). That’s the highest one-day case count in Alberta since the pandemic started back in March.

The latest provincial numbers also confirm 8 additional deaths from COVID-19. Deaths in the province now sit at 451 with 10,382 active cases across Alberta.

There were 67 new COVID cases confirmed across AHS South Zone over the past 24 hours with Lethbridge recording 14 more. When it comes to active cases, Lethbridge sits with 163.