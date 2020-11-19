51 year old Mark Jensen hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 5, 2020. Photo credit to Bow Island RCMP.

Police are looking for a man missing from Foremost.

Bow Island RCMP say they were called on Remembrance Day last week regarding 51 year old Mark Jensen.

He was last seen November 5th near his home in Foremost. Mounties say all of his vehicles have been accounted for and neighbours and friends haven’t seen him recently either.

Police and search crews have been looking for Jensen, however nothing to this point. Jensen is described a caucasian, 5 foot 8 and 170 pounds, with reddish hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Jensen is asked to call Bow Island RCMP.