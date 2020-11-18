Another 732 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta.

Those positive cases were reported out of about 13,000 tests which means a provincial positivity rate of about 5.5-per cent.

There are now 10,057 active cases in the province – a decline of 11 cases from Tuesday’s update.

Eleven additional deaths have also been reported in the past day with November proving to be an especially deadly month for COVID-19 patients in Alberta.

In fact, almost one-quarter of all COVID deaths in the province have happened since Nov. 1.

Currently there are 287 patients in hospital with the virus, and 57 of them are being treated in the ICU.

Specific community data wasn’t immediately available on the Government of Alberta website Wednesday afternoon.