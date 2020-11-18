It turns out there won’t be a Santa Claus Parade in Fort Macleod after all.

Attempts had been made to abide by COVID-19 related health measures like turning the 39th annual event into a “reverse parade” where patrons drive by the floats.

However, on Wednesday, organizers said due to the increasing cases of the virus in the community and enhanced gathering restrictions and guidelines, they can’t in good conscience risk the spread of infection.

The Hollywood Christmas theme is expected to be carried over to next year’s parade which is set for Nov. 27, 2021.

Santa is said to be making special, socially distanced, stops at local schools to deliver the treat bags that were supplied for the parade.