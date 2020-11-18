NDP Leader Rachel Notley calls on the UCP government to implement a mandatory mask policy for COVID-19 hot spots.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is calling for a mandatory mask policy for all COVID-19 hot spots in Alberta.

She wants the government to impose the policy on all public indoor spaces for regions on the enhanced list.

There are currently 91 out of 142 regions on that list and many do not have mask policies in place including Medicine Hat, Brooks and Drumheller.

Notley says at the end of the day, it’s a fairly simple thing we can do, adding masks reduce community spread and don’t hurt the economy.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a mask mandate for all communities over 5,000 people which expands a previous policy in place for Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert.