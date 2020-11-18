ALERT Calgary’s Auto Crimes Unit has issued a warrant for the arrest of a prolific vehicle fraud suspect, who’s accused of fraudulently purchasing high-end vehicles.

Police say two luxury vehicles, a 2020 Ford truck worth $74,000 and a 2019 Land Rover valued at $138,000, were recently recovered in Richmond, BC. Investigation has determined that the vehicles were likely in the process of being shipped to foreign black markets.

Philip Mackay, 61, who’s well-known to police, is accused of buying those vehicles fraudulently from multiple car dealerships.

ALERT says this investigation spanned a number of provinces, working with police here in Lethbridge, Moose Jaw and in parts of BC.

Mackay is wanted of charges of fraud, possession of stolen property and identity theft. Police say he’s currently in custody in Ontario for similar but unrelated offences.