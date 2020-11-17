Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The province says 773 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday.

That brings the number of active cases up to 10,068 which bests Sunday’s record by 37.

Data is updated to the Government of Alberta website 24 hours later meaning Monday’s numbers were released on Tuesday.

There were also five additional deaths. One of the cases involved a man in his 80’s here in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

The South Zone confirmed 47 new cases on Monday and 25 of them were in Lethbridge.

The city now has 174 active cases.

Elsewhere, Lethbridge County reported three new cases and the MD of Taber recorded ten new cases of COVID-19.