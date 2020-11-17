A residential fire on the west side early Monday morning is said to have been accidental.

22 firefighters responded to the home along Blackfoot Road West at 4:30am and found flames coming from the roof and the rear deck.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape but three pets were lost in the fire.

Damage is estimated to be $400,000.

Investigators have determined the blaze to be accidental and are reminding residents to always ensure smoking materials are disposed of properly, in a non-combustible container filled with sand or water.