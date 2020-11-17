Seniors and staff at an AgeCare community decorating a Christmas tree. AgeCare says connecting with isolated seniors is more important than ever this holiday season. Even the small gesture of receiving a gift can have significant impact on improving their mental or physical health (photo credit: Supplied)

You can help bring some joy to one of more than 1,500 socially isolated seniors in Lethbridge this Christmas.

AgeCare Columbia and London Drugs kicked off their “Christmas to Remember” and “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” campaigns Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in social isolation and loneliness among seniors in Lethbridge this year and organizers say the simple gesture of giving a gift could mean the world to them.

London Drugs Store Manager, Chris Mabie says all you have to do is visit any London Drugs between now and December 16th and select a tag with a senior’s wish list from the tree.

He says the items have all been personally selected by the seniors as something they want or need.

Return the items, in a holiday gift bag, to London Drugs with the senior’s tag attached and they will be delivered in time for Christmas.

AgeCare Columbia Administrator Matejah Kovacs, says “many seniors long to see their families this holiday season but, even after months spent following safety restrictions and physical distancing, they may be unable to do so in an effort to stay safe.”

She adds the gifts donated through these two programs foster joy in the season and help mitigate feelings of loneliness and isolation.