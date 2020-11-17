It’s been one year since Marshal Iwaasa was last seen by his family in Lethbridge.

On Nov. 17, 2019, the 26 year old told them he was returning to Calgary but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Eight days after he left Lethbridge, Iwaasa’s burned out truck was found by Pemperton RCMP on a remote logging road in the BC backcountry.

Iwaasa has been listed with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Lethbridge Police continue to investigate his disappearance, with a dedicated investigator, until he is found.

The LPS says all new evidence or leads will be pursued as they are received.

He is described as 5-foot-eleven and about 170 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair – usually worn tied back – and a mustache. When last seen, Iwaasa was wearing a green hoodie, grey toque, red hi-top shoes and black pants. His truck is described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra, bearing Alberta license plate BLL-1099.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.