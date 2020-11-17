The Blood Tribe Department of Health says it’s taking immediate action to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the Kainai Continuing Care Centre.

One infection was identified at the facility Monday morning (Nov. 16). Action was taken right away by Blood Tribe health authorities to restrict access to the care centre and enhance already strict safety measures in order to protect residents.

The Department of Health and Continuing Care Centre staff say the families affected by this COVID-19 case have been notified, and those officials are working together on an active public health investigation.

Until further notice, family and friends are not allowed to visit their loved ones at the Kainai Continuing Care Centre.

The Department of Health says it will release updates about this outbreak as more information becomes available.