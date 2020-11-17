2020 Annual Christmas Tree Festival



Although our annual Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Christmas Tree Festival cannot occur this November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we intend to celebrate the spirit of the holidays by highlighting all of our best-decorated trees from the last five years. Stay tuned to our social media channels, as we will be showcasing as many of the beautifully decorated trees as we possibly can. We love to look back on these images with fond memories of the times we have all spent together and hope that you will as well.



A huge shoutout goes to our long time presenting sponsor and friend, Stringam LLP, who has graciously decided to continue to sponsor the event this year, despite the change of structure. Thank you so much! We are incredibly grateful for your continued support.



We are overwhelmingly thankful for your aid in this time of uncertainty. Although the world seems to be standing still, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation must charge on to ensure the safety and security of those in need. Your donations and continuous support are what make that possible. We understand that this pandemic has, in some way or another, affected us all. Your generosity during this time ensures that the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation can support our healthcare services’ greatest needs.

If you are able to donate to the greatest needs of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, please donate here on our website.



Check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to follow along with the Best Of Christmas Tree Festival, presented by Stringam LLP, running every day from November 12th to December 12th!