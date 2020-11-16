A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family who lost their home in a fire early Monday morning.

22 firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Blackfoot Road West around 4:30am and found flames coming out of the roof.

A woman and her three daughters were able to get out safely but they lost two dogs and three cats and were left with just the clothes on their backs.

One dog still inside the house was rescued by fire crews.

Damage is estimated at $400,000 and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family has already raised over $5,000.