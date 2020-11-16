File Photo: Christmas Hope campaign kicked off at Lethbridge City Hall. Photo Credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The 14th annual Christmas Hope campaign kicked off Monday at Lethbridge City Hall.

Five agencies: the Lethbridge Food Bank, Interfaith Food Bank, Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree, My City Care Shop of Wonders, and Salvation Army are teaming up once again to serve the community this holiday season.

Organizers say by working together, they’re able to ensure those less fortunate get everything they need this Christmas.

Together, the five organizations will work to serve about 1,800 adults and 4,000 kids this Christmas.

Residents can contribute to Christmas food hampers as well as toy bundles and information on what’s most needed can be found at www.ChristmasHope.ca

Agencies have also altered toy distribution slightly this year to accommodate procedures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and implement safety precautions for recipients and volunteers.