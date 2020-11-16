Christmas Hope campaign kicks off at Lethbridge City Hall
File Photo: Christmas Hope campaign kicked off at Lethbridge City Hall. Photo Credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
The 14th annual Christmas Hope campaign kicked off Monday at Lethbridge City Hall.
Five agencies: the Lethbridge Food Bank, Interfaith Food Bank, Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree, My City Care Shop of Wonders, and Salvation Army are teaming up once again to serve the community this holiday season.
Organizers say by working together, they’re able to ensure those less fortunate get everything they need this Christmas.
Together, the five organizations will work to serve about 1,800 adults and 4,000 kids this Christmas.
Residents can contribute to Christmas food hampers as well as toy bundles and information on what’s most needed can be found at www.ChristmasHope.ca
Agencies have also altered toy distribution slightly this year to accommodate procedures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and implement safety precautions for recipients and volunteers.
- The Salvation Army Toys for Tots will provide pre-packaged toy bundles for children that will be picked up by caregivers by appointment.
- Angel Tree has moved entirely online this year, and toy bundles will be delivered to families during the week prior to Christmas.
- Shop of Wonders will provide a Christmas Shopping experience by appointment only, where participants will choose toys based on age and pricing categories.
- Clients will be registered with their home food bank or referral agency, or online and provided with instructions on how to proceed with their assigned toy distribution agency. Clients are also given the choice on which agency to access.
- Registration for toy bundles: November 2–December 23, 2020
- Salvation Army toy bundle distribution: December 15–17, 2020 (pick up by appointment)
- Shop of Wonders toy bundle distribution:December 1-24, 2020 (appointment)
- Angel Tree toy bundle distribution: December 14–18, 2020 (delivery)