Fish and Wildlife officials looking for information on deer poaching west of Claresholm
Photo credits to Alberta Fish and Wildlife
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for killing and abandoning a deer in the Claresholm area.
Officers were notified back on Nov. 5 that someone heard a gunshot in the Porcupine Hills Public Land Use Zone around 5:50 p.m., which is after legal shooting is allowed in that area, located about 45km west of Claresholm.
The concerned witness says they drove toward the sound, where they saw a newer model, large, dark-coloured SUV parked along a backroad. Two people were seen standing outside the SUV, which was noted to have a burned out tail light on the driver’s side, before they got in and drove away.
The witness then went up to the spot where the SUV was and found a recently-killed antlered mule deer in the ditch (pictured above).
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the 24-hour Report A Poacher line, or report information on the Report A Poacher website.