Alberta Fish and Wildlife are asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for killing and abandoning a deer in the Claresholm area.

Officers were notified back on Nov. 5 that someone heard a gunshot in the Porcupine Hills Public Land Use Zone around 5:50 p.m., which is after legal shooting is allowed in that area, located about 45km west of Claresholm.

The concerned witness says they drove toward the sound, where they saw a newer model, large, dark-coloured SUV parked along a backroad. Two people were seen standing outside the SUV, which was noted to have a burned out tail light on the driver’s side, before they got in and drove away.

The witness then went up to the spot where the SUV was and found a recently-killed antlered mule deer in the ditch (pictured above).

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the 24-hour Report A Poacher line, or report information on the Report A Poacher website.