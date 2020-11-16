No injuries were reported following a house fire early Monday morning (Nov. 16) on Lethbridge’s west side.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house along the 3000 block of Blackfoot Road West around 4:30 a.m., where flames were seen coming out of the roof.

Twenty-two firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

All those inside the home were able to get out safely, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was still inside, as well.

Damage is estimated at $400,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.