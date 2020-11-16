The annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign has kicked off, with a smaller celebration than in the past, but with high spirits nonetheless.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, organizers have opted for a virtual component this year, where families can register online and donors can select a “virtual” angel. Donors also have the option of selecting a paper angel to buy gifts for, as has been the tradition in years past.

“We ‘guesstimate’ that we’re going to have 2,600+ babies, children and youth needing gift bundles. That means we’re going to need about 6,000 presents,” Michelle Gallucci, with Lethbridge Family Services, told our radio station.

The Angel Tree Campaign ensures that infants and children up to 18-years old have a gift bundle carefully packed with something on their wish list, something to spark their imagination and something educational.

Six 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union branches, located in Lethbridge, Cardston, Magrath and Taber, will be accepting new toys and cash donations as the main drop-off points for this year’s campaign.