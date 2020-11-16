Alberta continues to see high new daily cases of COVID-19.

While a new daily record was set on Nov. 13 with 1,026 cases reported in a single 24 hour period, data from Nov. 14 is very close with 991 new cases.

The number of active cases province-wide is, however, a new record at 9,618.

There were six additional deaths since Saturday’s update for a total of 407.

Currently there are 262 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 58 of them are in the ICU.

Specific geographic data isn’t updated over the weekend, but a full breakdown for specific communities is expected to be posted on the Government of Alberta website on the afternoon of Nov. 16.