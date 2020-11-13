The province has announced 907 new cases of COVID-19, a number nearing the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic.
The record high for new daily cases in Alberta stands at 919 set on Nov. 7.
Data for Thursday, Nov. 12 also shows a record high 8,593 active cases of the virus and five additional deaths.
There are currently 240 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 54 of them are in the ICU.
The South Zone of Alberta Health Services reported 37 new cases in 24 hours and 8 of them are in Lethbridge.
The number of active cases in this region dropped by six to 512.
Lethbridge currently has 174 active cases and several outbreaks.
South Zone outbreaks:
Acute care facilities
Bow Island Health Centre
Chinook Regional Hospital, Lethbridge
Long term care facilities
Edith Cavell Care Centre, Lethbridge
St. Michael’s Health Centre, Lethbridge
Supportive living/home living sites
Good Samaritan West Highland Centre, Lethbridge
Other facilities and settings
Cavendish, Lethbridge
New Life Pentecostal Church (Gospel Fire Evangelical), Lethbridge
Private dayhome, Medicine Hat
Private gathering, Lethbridge
Redcliff Legion
ROC Christian Ministries, Coaldale
Studio Elle, Brooks
Top Hat Adult Entertainment, Lethbridge