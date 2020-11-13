The province has announced 907 new cases of COVID-19, a number nearing the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic.

The record high for new daily cases in Alberta stands at 919 set on Nov. 7.

Data for Thursday, Nov. 12 also shows a record high 8,593 active cases of the virus and five additional deaths.

There are currently 240 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 54 of them are in the ICU.

The South Zone of Alberta Health Services reported 37 new cases in 24 hours and 8 of them are in Lethbridge.

The number of active cases in this region dropped by six to 512.

Lethbridge currently has 174 active cases and several outbreaks.

South Zone outbreaks:

Acute care facilities

Bow Island Health Centre

Chinook Regional Hospital, Lethbridge

Long term care facilities

Edith Cavell Care Centre, Lethbridge

St. Michael’s Health Centre, Lethbridge

Supportive living/home living sites

Good Samaritan West Highland Centre, Lethbridge

Other facilities and settings

Cavendish, Lethbridge

New Life Pentecostal Church (Gospel Fire Evangelical), Lethbridge

Private dayhome, Medicine Hat

Private gathering, Lethbridge

Redcliff Legion

ROC Christian Ministries, Coaldale

Studio Elle, Brooks

Top Hat Adult Entertainment, Lethbridge