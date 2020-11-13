A 33 year old Lethbridge man, charged with sexual assault, will go to trial this spring.

Sohil Bindra was charged back in February.

At the time, Lethbridge Police said an 18 year old woman, who was at a bar with a friend, reported feeling unwell and a man they’d met that evening offered to drive them home.

Officers allege that after the man took the woman inside her home, he left but then returned a short time later, went into her house and sexually assaulted her.

Bindra was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of housebreaking in relation to one alleged victim.

However, five more women have since come forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back to July 2017.

Bindra has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will go to trial in Lethbridge Provincial Court March 8-12, 2021.