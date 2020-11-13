A few changes to be aware of when it comes to the City’s recreation facilities now that additional restrictions have been put in place by the province.

Based on the government’s targeted health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, all team sports at City arenas have been cancelled until Nov. 27.

Because of this, only ATB, Henderson, and Logan Boulet arenas will be open for the next two weeks.

Group bookings will be permitted on a case by case basis but sticks and pucks are not permitted.

Public skating is allowed but only 25 skaters will be permitted on the ice at once.

All fitness classes at City pools have been cancelled until Nov. 27 and all other activities will continue to follow all public health guidelines currently in place.