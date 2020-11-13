File Photo. Some of the trees on display during the 2019 event. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

It looks a lot little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual CRH Foundation Christmas Tree Festival is now underway.

The entire event is online and what the foundation is doing is highlighting the best-decorated trees over the last five years of the popular festival.

This also happens to be one of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

You can check things out on the foundation’s Facebook page as this virtual Christmas Tree Festival will last for a month until December 12th.

There is also a link on the foundation’s website for donations.