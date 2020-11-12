Lethbridge Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting an employee at a local coffee shop.

The incident happened early last Saturday, November 7th at around 5:00 am.

LPS say a man entered the Tim Hortons along 13th Street North, sat down at a table and appeared to have fallen sleep.

An employee told the man he could not sleep there and had to leave. When the man got up to leave, police say he punched the worker in the face causing swelling and damage to her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service or Crimestoppers.