Lethbridge’s Interfaith Food Bank receiving a major financial commitment from a local business.

Mikado Electric has offered $100,000 over five years to help with food purchases.

Food Bank Executive Director, Danielle McIntyre says a commitment like this is a first of its kind for Interfaith and one they’re hoping will inspire other groups to also make long-term commitments of support to the organization.

“We really do ride on faith,” says McIntyre, “Somehow our community has always been able to come through for us. A commitment of this type is the first of its kind for Interfaith, and one we’re hoping will inspire other groups to also make long term commitments of support to any of the expenses the food bank carries from year to year.”

Mikado Electric becomes the first founding partner in the new “Food Bank Guardians” sponsorship program. Company owner Mike Mikado says he’d like to challenge and encourage like-minded business owners to follow suit to make a larger impact across the city.

“This allows us to offer social sustainability to the Lethbridge community, in a long-term way. As the owner, I would like to challenge and encourage like-minded business owners to follow suit so we can make a larger impact in the city that we live in, and have built our businesses in,” says Mikado.

A charitable, non-profit organization, the food bank is almost completely reliant upon the generosity of the community for food purchases and operational costs. With no sustainable funding options for programs offered by the food bank, Interfaith says in a news release that longer term commitment by Mikado Electric offers a type of sustainability and security for the food bank that will help to ensure food security supports are available to our community in the future.