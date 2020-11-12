A man from Taber is facing charges of voyeurism.

Police in that southern Alberta town say they began an investigation in mid-October.

46 year old Scott Jensen has been charged with three counts of voyeurism in connection with an investigation which is still ongoing.

Jensen has been released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Taber Provincial Court on December 15th.

Taber Police say the investigation continues into the forensic examination of electronic devices. Police don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

At this time no other information is being released to protect the identity of the alleged victims.