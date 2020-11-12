The province of Alberta has confirmed an additional 672 cases of COVID-19 over the past day.

There have also been seven more COVID-related deaths bringing the provincial total to 383.

As of end of day Nov. 10, there were 217 people being treated in hospital and 46 of them were in intensive care.

Due to the Remembrance Day holiday, specific community data was not made available. Those numbers are expected to be updated Thursday afternoon.

In Lethbridge however, there have been two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at local schools.

The Lethbridge School Division says a sixth case has been identified at Winston Churchill High, which has been under a COVID Watch since Oct. 30 when five cases were confirmed by Alberta Health Services.

AHS has defined close contacts of the six cases within the school context and they have been asked to quarantine.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division also reported another case on Wednesday, at St. Teresa of Calcutta School.

The district says it is not the result of in-school transmission and is instead associated with cases outside of the school community.

All close contacts have been informed and are required to isolate.

As of Nov. 11, the Holy Spirit School Division had ten active cases at four school sites (Ecole St. Mary, Catholic Central High School, St. Catherine School in Picture Butte, and St. Teresa of Calcutta School) requiring the isolation of about 190 staff and students.