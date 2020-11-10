The province has reported another 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are now 8,090 active cases in Alberta which is another new record.

Seven additional deaths have been reported since Monday’s update and there are 207 people in hospital – 43 of them in the ICU.

Here in the South Zone there were 16 new cases reported for 488 active cases.

14 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and four of them are in the ICU.

Lethbridge reported three new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases has dropped from 201 to 196.

Lethbridge County also confirmed three additional cases and the MD of Taber reported two more.