Blue Green Algae. Photo Courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

Alberta Health Services has lifted the blue-green algae bloom advisories for three bodies of water here in southern Alberta.

Officials say the recent weather has cooled lake and reservoir water temperatures to such an extent that it’s no longer a health concern.

There are no longer blue-green algae advisories in effect for the Milk River Ridge Reservoir, Acadia Valley Reservoir or Reesor Lake.

Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time.