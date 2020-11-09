There are now almost 8,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

After days of website reporting issues, the province was able to release specific information on the current situation Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, there were 644 new cases confirmed out of about 13,000 tests while the number of active cases rose to 7,965 -another new record.

There have also been seven additional COVID-related deaths.

Province-wide, there are 192 people in hospital, 39 in the ICU.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says these numbers are concerning and officials are considering what further steps may be needed.

In Lethbridge, there were 88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 and there are now 201 active cases.

Lethbridge County added 40 new cases, the MD of Taber recorded 26 new cases and Cardston County reported 11 new cases over those days.

In the South Zone of AHS there are 12 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 3 of them are in the ICU.

Much of southern Alberta is under a COVID-19 watch and new measures on gatherings, announced late on Friday, are in effect. That includes no social gatherings over 15 people.