The Kainai Board of Education says all schools are closed this week in an effort to limit the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents and guardians sent out Sunday, Superintendent Cam Shade says the move is meant to be proactive amid the increase in cases within the Blood Reserve.

He says the main priority of the Board of Education is the safety of students, staff and the community so there will be no school until next Monday, Nov. 16.

Essential employees at the district office will still be working on an altered schedule throughout the week.