Effective Monday, November 9, the Campbell Clinic South location of Alberta Precision Laboratories at 430 Mayor Magrath Drive South in Lethbridge will be temporarily closed due to short-term staffing shortages.

As this location is drop-in only, no appointments have been cancelled, and all patients will be accommodated at other locations.

All patients requiring lab services can still access lab collection services at the locations listed below. Appointments are encouraged for the Lethbridge Community Lab, and can be booked online at Alberta Precision Laboratories or by calling 1-833-572-0577.

AHS says it’s working to ensure it has staffing support needed to continue to offer services safely. Every effort continues to be made to find alternate staff to cover shifts at the Campbell South lab.

Current Patient Service Centre locations and hours in Lethbridge are:

Appointment and Walk-In Service Lethbridge Community Lab – Chinook Regional Hospital Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments (preferred) & walk-in service. Walk-In Service Only Bigelow Fowler Clinic South Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bigelow Fowler Clinic West Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Family Medical Centre Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

(Credit to Alberta Health Services)