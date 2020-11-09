Technical issues on the Government of Alberta website continue to hamper the reporting of specific COVID-19 numbers but the province as a whole has added 727 new cases.

The number, for Nov. 7, was released on Sunday however the volume of tests processed in the latest 24 hour period is not known due to the website reporting issues.

There were also five additional deaths since Saturday’s report, for a total of 363.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to encourage people to go the extra mile to be careful, protect loved ones and limit the spread of COVID-19.

She says the daily total is lower than what was reported on Saturday (919 new cases) but it is still concerning, adding “this is a critical juncture, but we have a say in what the future holds.”

The data provided over the weekend comes with a disclaimer that it is preliminary and subject to reconciliation.

Hinshaw is expected to provide a detailed update Monday, including hospitalizations by zone.

In the South Zone, while there are no community breakdowns in the data, the number of total cases, as of Nov. 5, had risen to 2,645. That’s an increase of 107 since end of day Nov. 3 and the last day complete reporting was available.

At that point, there were ten people in hospital in this zone, four of them in the ICU, and there had been 31 COVID-related deaths.

According to the Government of Alberta website, specific zone information will be updated on Monday.