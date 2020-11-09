Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coalhurst around 4:00 pm Sunday. Photo credit to TNT Towing.

School Closers for November 9, 2020:

All Horizon Division schools CLOSED

All Palliser Division schools CLOSED

—————————————————-

A massive early November snow storm hit with a vengeance across Southern Alberta this weekend.

The system rolled in Saturday and by late Sunday afternoon, many places had seen upwards of 40-60 cm of snow in a 24 to 30 hour period.

Travel was not recommended anywhere across the region as snow, whipped up by 70-80 km/h wind gusts, caused whiteout and near zero visibility conditions.

A multi-vehicle crash south of Lethbridge near Spring Coulee earlier in the day on Sunday prompted a warning by RCMP to stay off area highways due to extreme winter driving conditions.

Lethbridge Police and the City of Lethbridge were telling people to not go out unless it’s for essential travel only.

Many people across southern Alberta were reporting on social media snow drifts five to six feet high in some places.

The good news is the storm will start to die off overnight into Monday as the weather system moves east into Saskatchewan. Southern Albertans will begin to dig out Monday as the sky clears.

There is a potential for more snow, around 5 cm possible, for Tuesday before temperatures warm up late into the week and the upcoming weekend.