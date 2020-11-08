While technical issues are still hampering the reporting of specific COVID-19 data, a few updated numbers were released on Saturday along with the disclaimer that the information is preliminary and subject to reconciliation.

The Government of Alberta reported a record 919 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday. That surpasses the previous record of 802 set on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The number of tests processed was not available.

There were also five additional deaths reported since Thursday’s data was released (357 total), though no specifics were provided on where in the province those deaths occurred.

Detailed community case information is expected to be updated on Monday, Nov. 9.

The latest data available for Lethbridge is from Nov. 3 when there were 164 active cases in the city. On that date there were 44 active cases in Lethbridge County.