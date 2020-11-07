Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

14 year old Kyleen Hunter was last seen at the Blood Tribe Youth Ranch in Standoff Wednesday, Nov. 4 at around 8pm.

It’s believed she left the facility on foot.

Hunter is from Morley, Alberta and is not familiar with the area.

She’s described as 5′ tall and 120 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and grey and black jacket.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call Blood Tribe Police at 403-737-3800.