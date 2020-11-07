A Winter Storm WARNING has now been issued for all of southern Alberta.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

An intense winter storm developing in the American Northwest will spread 20 to 30 cm of heavy snow across southern Alberta, starting in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions late this morning. This snow will spread northeastwards from Pincher Creek to Medicine Hat by evening, Additionally, strong northerly winds with gusts to 70 km/h are expected to produce widespread blowing snow with sudden whiteout conditions starting this afternoon and lasting into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon winds will diminish and the heavy snow will taper off by Monday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 40 cm are possible with locally higher amounts over higher terrain in the Crowsnest Pass region and near the Cypress Hills.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.