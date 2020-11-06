Premier Jason Kenney asks Edmonton and Calgary residents to stop hosting social gatherings in an effort to bend the COVID-19 curve.

Premier Jason Kenney says “all that we have accomplished together is now at risk” as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

There were 802 new cases reported for Nov. 4 and another 609 on Nov. 5.

Kenney says there is a growing number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions with 171 people in hospital currently and 33 of them in the ICU.

There have also been eight COVID-related deaths over the past two days.

He says voluntary measures put in place in Edmonton and Calgary haven’t been enough to bend the curve downward.

Now, the province is asking everyone living in those cities to stop holding social gatherings at their homes.

Kenney says if we don’t take action now, cases could grow out of control.

There is also now a 15-person limit on social gatherings for all communities on the COVID-19 watch list which includes Lethbridge and Lethbridge County.

Technical issues on the Government of Alberta website were still preventing the reporting of specific community cases as of Friday afternoon.