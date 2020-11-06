Despite gains mostly in full-time positions, not much change in Canada’s overall jobless rate last month.

National unemployment sits at 8.9%, which is little change from September.

Here in Alberta, October employment gains were spread across several industries in October including health care, social assistance, transportation, and warehousing as well as wholesale and retail trade.

The provincial rate dropped slightly (by 1.0%) to 10.7% as economic recovery here in Alberta remains slow.

Locally, the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region saw unemployment remain around the 8.7% mark last month with this area continuing with the lowest jobless rate in the province, a trend that gone on now for the last number of months despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.