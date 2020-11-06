Winter Storm WATCH issued for all of southern Alberta including the Lethbridge region.

A significant winter storm will affect southern Alberta this weekend. The first system will cause snow in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions starting Friday overnight. The snow will spread northeastwards Saturday morning with the heaviest band running from Brooks to Hanna to Oyen. About 5 cm is expected in this band, except possibly 10-15 cm in the foothills. Areas to the south of the heaviest snow will see a mix of rain and snow.

As the first system moves off, another round of snow will begin in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions late Saturday morning. This snow will spread northeastwards from Pincher Creek to Medicine Hat by Saturday evening, and taper off Sunday evening. Another 25-30 cm of snow is expected by the time the storm ends. Strong northerly winds are expected to create widespread blowing snow with blizzard-like conditions possible starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 30-40 cm, with locally higher amounts near 50 cm possible in the Pincher Creek region.

Avoid travel if possible.