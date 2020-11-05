Alberta Sheriffs have boarded up a drug house on Stafford Road north.

The community safety order, granted in Court of Queen’s Bench, allows the house to be locked-up for 90 days.

A fence is also up around the property and no entry will be permitted until Feb. 1.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods investigation began in October 2019 following several community complaints.

This past July, SCAN investigators confirmed drug activity on-site and witnessed more than 150 visits over a four day period.

Lethbridge Police have also dealt with drug activity there on several occasions this year.