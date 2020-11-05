One case of COVID-19 has been reported within the Lethbridge Police Service.

It’s the first case to be confirmed at the LPS since the onset of the pandemic.

A written statement from the service to our newsroom says contact tracing has been done and a number of other employees have been asked to self-isolate.

The statement goes on to say that any time an employee is unexpectedly off work, there is an impact on the workplace, adding Lethbridge Police will manage with the resources it has to minimize the impact.

The LPS says no further details or specifics will released.