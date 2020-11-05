44 year old Abram Braun was last seen at 1:15am Thursday. Photo courtesy of Taber RCMP.

RCMP are looking for a man missing near Taber.

Mounties say 44 year old Abram Braun was last seen when he left his home early Thursday around 1:15 am.

Braun has medical conditions and RCMP are concerned for his well -being.

He’s caucasian, around six feet tall, has a bald head and brown eyes. Braun was last seen wearing light brown pants and a dark blue or black jacket with grey sleeves.

Anyone with information on Abram Braun is asked to contact Taber RCMP at 403-223-4446.