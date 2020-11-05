The Lethbridge Police Service is launching a high-tech tool aimed at supporting employee mental health and well-being.

Earlier this year, the LPS committed to providing both sworn and non-sworn members of the police service with a mobile wellness option.

This special app is a first of its kind for a police force in Canada and will extend the benefit to both spouses and retired members as well.

The Lethbridge Police Wellness App will provide access to therapists and peer support offering in-hand, on-demand access to numerous topics 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. David Black, the CEO of Cordico, the company which operates the technology, says no one should ever feel blocked from accessing help at times of need due to their schedule or location.

The new LPS app will contain more than 40 modules on topics such as: alcohol; depression; emotional health; family support; financial fitness; mindfulness; psychological first aid; sleep optimization; and stress management.

The app will launch within the next few months.